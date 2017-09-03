EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé Wears Daisy Dukes and Brings Kids to Made in America Festival

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, DeMario

DeMario Jackson Responds to Rachel Lindsay's Tweet About Loyalty

Angelina Jolie, Gary Oldman, Telluride Film Festival 2017

Angelina Jolie Doesn't Enjoy Being Single But Is Not Getting Back Together With Brad Pitt

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Q102 Philly (@q102philly) on

Beyoncé's birthday weekend has begun and it's a full family affair. 

The pop star and mother of three, including 2-month-old twins, will turn 35 on Monday and kicked off the celebrations early on Saturday at the Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, where she is supporting husband Jay-Z, a headliner, and sister Solange, who also performed.

Bey and Jay brought their kids with them; the twins, Rumi and Sir, were bundled up and spotted with the family in a private area, E! News has learned exclusively. Daughter Blue Ivy was also seen with her parents, watching the performers. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mothers also attended. 

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

Sipping D'USSÉ VSOP cognac to help celebrate the launch of the company's new 200ml bottle, Beyoncé, who was dressed casually in a red and white tee, a tan, patterned Gucci jacket and matching cap and Daisy Dukes, and Jay-Z watched hip-hop star Cardi B perform onstage as it rained. She also hung out backstage with Bey.

Despite the rain, Bey and Jay still looked like they were having a great time; They danced together and looked really happy, E! News has learned. The two also watched Migos from a private area.

 

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Birthdays , Top Stories , Music , Babies
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.