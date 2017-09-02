Best Labor Day Sales 2017

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Fact: You're already in a great mood because the Labor Day holiday means a long weekend for you.
Well, guess what: If you fancy yourself a shopper, it's about to get a whole lot better. To help you keep riding that feel-good wave, we've rounded up the hottest online sales, and trust: There are tons of 'em. Maybe you're in the market to makeover your entire living room, HGTV style, or maybe you just want a new, fun dress to wear before summer weather has come and gone.
Regardless of your shopping goals, there's a Labor Day sale that has your name written all over it.
For the best of the best, keep on scrolling!
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Extra 40% off all sale items with code "SUNSET"
Our Pick: Rebecca Taylor La Vie Drapey Denim Dress, Was: $295, Now: $169
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Spend $150 Save $25; Spend $200 Save $50; Spend $250 Save $75 ; free ground shipping
Our Pick: Sanctuary Hazel Dress, $129
Dates: Now-Sept 5
Promotion: 20% off site-wide (full-priced items only) with code "SEPT20"
Our Pick: Aston Sunglasses, $239
Dates: Now-Sept. 5
Promotion: 40% Off Select Styles + free shot glasses with $250 purchase
Our Pick: True Religion Women's Cami Slip Dress, Was: $75, Now: $45
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: 50% off select sandals + free shipping (Free shipping automatically applied at checkout. Ground shipping only. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. Excludes return shipping charges. Not valid on previous purchases.)
Our Pick: Dr. Scholl's Corinne Wedge Sandal, $76
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Buy $75+, Get 20% off; Buy $100+, Get 25% off; Buy $150+, Get 30% off with coupon code "LBRDAY"
Our Pick: Chinese Laundry Starlight Bootie, $175
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Take an extra 30% off sale pieces with the code "LABORDAY17"
Our Pick: Milly Gingham Fil Coupe Scarlett Dress, Was: $595, Now: $417
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Take an additional 25% off sale items
Our Pick: Roxy Tomboy Straw Hat, Was: $26, Now: $16
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: 20% off sitewide & free shipping with code "SUMMERDONTGO"
Our Pick: Pink Vintage Inspired Area Rug, $409
Dates: 8/30-9/5
Promotion: 10% off $300 with code GOOD; 15% off $550 with code BETTER; 20% off $800 with code BEST; 25% off $1500+ with code BANANAS
Our Pick: Lulu & Georgia Aviva Velet Chair, $610
Dates: 9/1-9/4
Promotion: 25% off site wide with promo code "LD25"
Our Pick: Yandy Collectible Anime Cutie Costume, $70
Halston
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: 30% off sale & clearance items with code "LABORDAY"
Our Pick: Metallic Draped Gown, $525
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Exta 10% off sale items; customers will receive a free gift with $150 purchase
Our Pick: Henri Bendel Jetsetter Mini Convertible Denim Backpack, Was: $250, Now: $150
Soludos
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Up to 60% off select styles
Our Pick: Soludos Frenchie Embroidered Platform Slipper, Was: $75, Now: $50
Hanky Panky
Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: Up to 60% off select styles
Our Pick: Hanky Panky Heather Jersey Romper, Was: $99, Now: $66
Solstice Sunglasses
Dates: Now–Sept. 6
Promotion: 25% off select styles
Our Pick: Miu Miu 13NS Round Sunglasses, $380
Lancer Skincare
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: Free Deluxe Sample of the Caviar Lime Acid Peel & Free Shipping with any LancerSkincare.com purchase of $150+
Our Pick: Lancer Younger Revealing Mask Intense, $250
Joe's Jeans
Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: 30% off select styles; Free shipping with code "LD30"
Our Pick: Joe's Jeans The Charlie High Rise Skinny, $189
White + Warren
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: All the Spring/Summer travel wrap colors are now at $209; Summer Styles at up to 60% off
Our Pick: White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap, Was: $298, Now: $209
Smoke x Mirrors
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Buy one frame & get $25 off with code "Laborday25"; Buy two or more frames & get $50 off total purchase with code "Laborday50"
Our Pick: Eighty's Bright & Matte Gold Geo II Sunglasses, $350
Dates: Now-Sept. 4
Promotion: 40% off entire store, in-store and online, All jeans for $39
Our Pick: Abercrombie & Fitch Varsity Jacket, Was: $120, Now: $72
The Mighty Company
Dates: Sept. 3–Sept. 6
Promotion: 30% off with code "LABORYAY"
Our Pick: The Mighty Company Bmbr 04 Lorie, $895
Hobo
Dates: Sept. 4
Promotion: 20% off full-priced styles with code "WEEKEND"
Our Pick: Hobo Raine Clutch, $158
Solid & Striped
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: 30% off select styles with code "LDW30"
Our Pick: The Morgan Top, $78; The Morgan Bottom, $78
Dates: Now-9/4
Promotion: spend $50 and you can pick a free gift plus free shipping–no code needed
Our Pick: ban.do Blush Pink Heart Sunglasses, $15
ASH
Dates: Now–Sept. 5
Promotion: Free shipping on orders of $100 and above
Our Pick: ASH Panic White Leather Sneaker, $185
Cotton On
Dates: Now-Sept. 5
Promotion: Extra 20% off sale items from 8/31-9/3 and 30% off full priced items from 9/4-9/5
Our Pick: Cotton On Tina Tshirt Dress 2, Was: $20, Now: $15
Blackwood For Men Labor Day Sale at ULTA Beauty
Dates: Sept. 3–Sept. 23
Promotion: Buy Two; Get One Free
Our Pick: Blackwood for Men Cooling Clay Facial Wash, $19
100% Pure
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion: Free shipping on all orders
Our Pick: 100% Pure Vitamin C Serum, $40
Dates: Now–Sept. 4
Promotion:Take an extra 25% off all sale items with code "LDW25"
Our Pick: Oli Clark Dress, Was: $245, Now: $172
Tell us: What'd ya get?
