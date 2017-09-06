It's date night for the Deckers!

In this preview from tonight's season three premiere of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are stepping out for an evening alone in NYC before he begins football training camp and she travels to Los Angeles for work.

But as the couple enjoys their one-on-one time, Eric has just one request for his wife. "Will you not go to work and stay home with me forever?" he wonders.

"Sometimes I get the vibe you don't want me to have a job," Jessie replies. "Babe, do you not want me to bring home the bacon? I feel like you knew when you married me I like to work."