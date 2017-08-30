You can take the girl out of Nashville, but you can't take Nashville out of the girl!

It's no shocker that Reese Witherspoon is a southern girl through and through. The actress has never been shy about discussing her Southern belle upbringing, and when E! News' Jason Kennedy spoke with her at the Home Again premiere, she shared a fun fact about her first premiere in Los Angeles.

"You know what's crazy, my first premiere was here in this building, right there," she revealed. "I was 14 years old and I wore cowboy boots." Not the typical red carpet glam you'd expect, but Reese had her reasons. "Well, I was from Nashville," the actress shared.