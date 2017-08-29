There isn't an oversize trouser Victoria Beckham didn't like…but with a coordinating PJ-style top? Well, that's up for debate.

The fashion designer stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, wearing pieces from her very own resort 2018 collection. Despite how bedtime appropriate her ensemble may look, the mother of four was reportedly headed to a runway show with her 14-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, who donned a Gucci hoodie and a Louis Vuitton snapback. In typical Posh fashion, she paired the Victoria Beckham Light Check Fluid Shirt and Trousers with dark, oversize sunglasses, a camel-colored cashmere sweater and high heels, of course, to balance out the proportions of the pants.