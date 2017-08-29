Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
There isn't an oversize trouser Victoria Beckham didn't like…but with a coordinating PJ-style top? Well, that's up for debate.
The fashion designer stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, wearing pieces from her very own resort 2018 collection. Despite how bedtime appropriate her ensemble may look, the mother of four was reportedly headed to a runway show with her 14-year-old son, Romeo Beckham, who donned a Gucci hoodie and a Louis Vuitton snapback. In typical Posh fashion, she paired the Victoria Beckham Light Check Fluid Shirt and Trousers with dark, oversize sunglasses, a camel-colored cashmere sweater and high heels, of course, to balance out the proportions of the pants.
Does this look work for the woman of a thousand trousers? Let's examine the details.
JosiahW / BACKGRID
Even though she's probably wearing at least four or five-inch heels, David Beckham's better half looks super comfortable—and for that, she deserves points. This could be Victoria's way of letting loose—her shirt and sleeves are unbuttoned; her pant hem isn't as precise as it usually she is. Is this what the designer looks like on a Sunday morning?
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
As laid-back as she may look, Victoria's hair is perfectly coiffed into loose waves and her makeup is fully done, most likely with her new Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder collection (out Sept. 1). The lines in her structural sunglasses, which looks like her brand's Flat Top Visor, complements the lines in her ensemble. However, the dark shade brings a nice contrast to the pink hue.
Gotham/GC Images
The nude sweater also helps to break up the top and bottom. Though, she may lose points if she has to carry it in the exact same spot—in her hand, at the waist—all of the time. We don't think the sweater would look very good on top of the shirt either. Plus, it' pretty warm in New York right now.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Victoria Beckham
To prove that Victoria doesn't do anything without cause, let us present you with her resort 2018 presentation. The model originally wears the shirt tucked-in, which gives the look an entirely different vibe—more grandpa golfing than PJ-ready. Wearing mules instead of heels lends a more masculine touch as well.
Courtesy of Victoria Beckham
The model also is holding a Victoria Beckham Classic Cashmere Crewneck, which makes us believe the designer put a lot of thought into recreating the look on her way out on the town, since she's holding a similar, if not the same, sweater. Though Posh Spice isn't sporting around an envelope clutch, too (because that would be a lot to constantly hold), we can assume there was a lot of intention behind this high-fashion-yet-breezy look.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Not to mention, Victoria was photographed wearing the same look in blue last June. What can she say—she's the best kind of marketing material for her own clothes.
Article continues below
But it comes down to this: Can she pull it off?
You tell us.
RELATED ARTICLE: So...Rihanna Wore This Girly Gown Last Night—Thoughts?