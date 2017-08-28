French Montana Jokes About Alessandra Ambrosio's MTV VMAs Look on Fashion Police: "It's Not Easy Access"
Taylor Swift is taking no prisoners!
On Sunday night, the musician debuted the music video for her newest single "Look What You Made Me Do,"and she made one thing abundantly clear—the old Taylor is dead. But who killed her? Well, if you look closely enough at her video, she leaves a lot of clues.
For starters, there was some not-so-subtle shade thrown at Katy Perry. In the video Taylor crashes a lambo, which just so happens to be the same one driven by Katy in her 2008 video "Waking Up In Vegas."And if that wasn't enough, she's holding a Grammy. One of many that she owns, and how many does Katy have? Zero. Major burn.
It wouldn't be a true diss video unless she addressed her 2016 beef with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Most of her acknowledgement to that situation came at the very end of the video in a sequence where a whole line of Taylor's most well known "reputations" continually tore each other down.
"What's with that bitch?" one of her selves said. Which is a reference to a lyric in Kanye's song "Famous." And if that wasn't enough, another one of the personalities chimed in with a familiar statement. "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," she said. Her exact Instagram comeback to Kim's leaked Snapchat video.
This is only Taylor's first single from her new album and she came out swinging. So what does she have in store for the rest of the album? And who could be next on her list?
