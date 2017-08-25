Aaliyah's '90s Fashion Is Back on Trend—Shop Her Looks!

Sixteen years ago today, the world said a heartfelt good-bye to the reigning R&B queen, Aaliyah.

At the time of her tragic passing, the singer's iconic status was inevitable. By 15, she had a double platinum record, Age Ain't Nothing but a Number. At 17, she reappeared with music heavy hitters Missy Elliott and Timbaland at her side, releasing One in a Million, another double platinum record. Then, the star started her acting career, starring in Romeo Must Die with martial artist Jet Li, and continued acting as the vampire vixen in Queen of the Damned. In 2001, she picked up her first love, recording Billboard #1 Aaliyah—and, she achieved all of this by 22.

While this list of accolades seem like the reason that so many love the pop star, there was something else that attracted the masses: her effortlessly cool style.