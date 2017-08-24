Kimmel and Leno's feud stems from NBC's infamous 2010 Tonight Show shakeup.

Leno had taken over for iconic host Johnny Carson in 1992 and hosted the late-night talk show until 2009, after which Conan O'Brien was given the job. Leno then hosted the newly created The Jay Leno Show, which aired earlier. After seven months, following lackluster ratings for both his new series and The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien, as well as a dispute with NBC over a proposed time slot change, Leno returned as host of The Tonight Show. O'Brien left the company and became the host of his own TBS late-night series, Conan.

Kimmel and Leno have traded harsh words about each other since the shakeup. On the Awards Chatter podcast, Kimmel said he was initially a fan of his rival David Letterman, who had famously feuded with Leno over the Tonight Show as well, and had "started off with a negative feeling" about the issue.

In 2010, Kimmel mocked Leno by impersonating him on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Also, two months before Leno returned to The Tonight Show, Kimmel appeared via satellite on The Jay Leno Show and joked about the shakeup. When asked, "What's the best prank you ever pulled?" Kimmel responded, "I think the best prank I ever pulled was, I told a guy that five years from now, I'm going to give you my show, and then when the five years came, I gave it to him and then I took it back almost instantly."

Kimmel talked about Leno and the Tonight Show shakeup again during an event at New York City's 92nd Street Y in 2012, after it was announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be moving from 12:05 a.m. to a 11:35 p.m. time slot, pitting it against The Tonight Show.

"F--k him," xfinity.com reported Kimmel as saying.