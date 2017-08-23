Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation

After plenty of teasing and quite a bit of waiting,Taylor Swift has finally given fans the gift they've been wanting for three years...That's right, ladies, gents and Swifties all around the world, #TS6 is here!

The singer released on Wednesday details about her sixth studio album, including its name and cover. Reputation is set for release on Nov. 10, according to her Instagram. She also revealed that the first single will be released Thursday night.

The cover features a black and white photo of Taylor dressed casually in a loose-fitting shirt and sporting wet hair, dark lipstick and a chain choker while standing amid a backdrop of fake newspaper headlines and articles, all containing repeats of two words, "Taylor Swift."

It comes hours after the singer released the third in a series of three videos making up a larger one of a slithering snake—an animal her critics have often associated with her over the years, and days after she purged all of her social media accounts.