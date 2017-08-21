Trae Patton/NBC
What does it all mean?!
After scrubbing her social media pages last week, 27-year-old singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to several platforms Monday morning to share a video with her millions of followers. The 10-second clip featured no audio or context and appeared to show a reptilian tail recoiling.
The video appeared on her Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and Twitter accounts.
Swift's last album, 1989, was released in 2014 and won two Grammys; her last single, the Zayn Malik collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," appeared on Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.
On Friday—without warning—Swift removed her profile picture on all social media platforms and blacked out her website, causing her fans to speculate that an album announcement is imminent. Swift, who has been out of the spotlight since her tour ended, has yet to comment.
Music video director Joseph Kahn retweeted Swift's mysterious video Monday, adding a smiley face—and, in the process, fuel to the fire. Kahn, an MTV VMAs winner, famously directed Swift's "Bad Blood," "Blank Space" "Out of the Woods" and "Wildest Dreams" videos for 1989.
And then he tweeted this:
Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta chatted with E! News last month about Swift's post-1989 plans. "You can absolutely expect more Taylor Swift music. But, you know what? One of the things we always do with Taylor is she is the broadcaster. When she is ready to tell her fans when she's coming back, she will do it," teased Borchetta, who discovered Swift. "We have a rule and a saying at the label: The first rule of the Taylor Club is don't talk about Taylor Club."
Swift has been working on new material in Nashville "around the clock," a source told E! News last spring. "She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."