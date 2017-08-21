What does it all mean?!

After scrubbing her social media pages last week, 27-year-old singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to several platforms Monday morning to share a video with her millions of followers. The 10-second clip featured no audio or context and appeared to show a reptilian tail recoiling.

The video appeared on her Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and Twitter accounts.

Swift's last album, 1989, was released in 2014 and won two Grammys; her last single, the Zayn Malik collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," appeared on Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

On Friday—without warning—Swift removed her profile picture on all social media platforms and blacked out her website, causing her fans to speculate that an album announcement is imminent. Swift, who has been out of the spotlight since her tour ended, has yet to comment.