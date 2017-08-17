Here's How Princess Eugenie Really Feels About The Crown

It sounds like The Crown has Princess Eugenie's royal stamp of approval. 

In an interview with Hello!Queen Elizabeth II's 27-year-old granddaughter weighed in on the hit Netflix show, which chronicles the British matriarch's reign from even before her coronation. While she admitted to catching only a couple of episodes, Prince Andrew and Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter had high praise for the Golden Globe-winning drama. 

"It is filmed beautifully," she told the British magazine, according to People. "The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can't speak for everyone, but that's how I felt when I watched it."

Though the show has yet to explore the third generation of the family's royals, if Eugenie was ever represented on screen, she'd want fellow Brit, Kate Beckinsale, to take her spot. 

In the meantime, Eugenie's royal life is far away from the big screen. The royal spends her days as an associate director at the Hauser & Wirth contemporary art gallery's London office. After her 9 to 5 is finished, she switches into princess mode typically with royal events to attend in the evenings or sometimes during work hours.

As she told the magazine, "My boss is a lovely man. I think he understands when I have to take an afternoon."

"I think there is an understanding that goes both ways," the princess continued. "I am in service to my family and to the love of my grandmother."

That being said, it's good to know she likes how her beloved "Granny" is being represented on screen!

