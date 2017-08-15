He pleaded not guilty to two counts of capital murder and hired high-powered defense attorney Mark Geragos, famous for representing Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder and, since then, Chris Brown. Geragos publicly called for witnesses who could help prove his client's innocence to come forward. Later the attorney floated the theory that Laci had been abducted by a satanic cult and he talked about a female witness who supposedly had important information about the case. Cult or not, "it's clear she was abducted—that's the only thing that makes sense," Geragos told Vanity Fair that August. "It's only a matter of time forensically and we'll find out who did it."

The trial wouldn't start until 2004, leaving plenty of time for the twisted story of Laci's death to grow ever more upsetting, with the resurgent tabloids and cable news networks—knowing exactly what readers and viewers wanted thanks to the days of wall-to-wall coverage of the Menendez brothers and O.J. Simpson's murder trial, as well as the disappearances of JonBenét Ramsey and Chandra Levy (who was also from Modesto)—moving in for the overkill.

Once he was arrested, Peterson was more or less immediately cast as the cold-blooded killer—a picture at odds with what most friends and family knew of him.

Laci and Scott "both seemed extremely excited, as we were," Greg Reed, a friend of the couple whose wife Kristen Reed was pregnant at the same time as Laci, told ABC News after Peterson's arrest. "We were both having our first babies at the same time or quite close to the same time. We were both planning on basically raising them together since we both lived here in Modesto and in the same neighborhood."

"I just think, what a waste," prosecution witness Karen Servas, a neighbor of the Petersons who spent an awkward Christmas dinner with Scott and his parents after Laci went missing, told the Modesto Bee in 2007. "Why would you do that? Why kill your wife and your child? If you're that unhappy, I mean, I got divorced, it wasn't that difficult."