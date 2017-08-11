CBS/Getty Images
Another day, more TV revival news. This time it's The Munsters, the classic 1960s sitcom that NBC already attempted to revive with Mockingbird Lane back in 2012.
Now, according to Deadline, Odd Mom Out creator and star Jill Kragman is taking a stab at bringing Herman, Lily, Eddie, Grandpa and Lily Munster back to television for the Peacock network. Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are also on board as executive producers. The twist? This version will find the Munster family attempting to fit in with the hipsters of Brooklyn, no a Californian suburb.
Bryan Fuller attempted to bring The Munsters back to TV with the hour-long drama Mockingbird Lane. Jerry O'Connell starred as Herman Munster, Portia De Rossi as Lily Munster, Charity Wakefield as Marilyn Munster, Mason Cook as Eddie Munster and Eddie Izzard as Grandpa. Guest stars in the pilot included American Horror Story's Cheyenne Jackson and The Mindy Project's Beth Grant. NBC aired the pilot as a TV movie for Halloween 2012.
Do you want to see The Munsters back on TV? What do you think of the new take? See what other revivals and reboots are in the works below.
