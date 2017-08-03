Let freedom ring!

Kailan's boobs no longer need to be trapped in their "duct tape prison" after Dr. Terry Dubrow successfully reconstructed her breasts on Thursday's episode of Botched.

After her first breast augmentation, which lasted a mere 15 minutes, Kailan was forced to live with unnaturally high implants and drooping breast tissue. In order to feel confident in her skin, she used duct tape at all times—even during sex—to hold the girls together.

"Before my surgery, I hated how my breasts looked, all four of them," she said. "They were my secret shame that I hid from the world and my true self. But now, I can finally be the wife and mother that my family has always deserved."