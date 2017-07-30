EXCLUSIVE!

Macaulay Culkin and Goddaughter Paris Jackson Head to Tattoo Parlor to Get Matching Tattoos

by Corinne Heller

Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson are twinning.

The Home Alone alum, who recently showcased a fresh new look, and his goddaughter and daughter of his late friend Michael Jackson got matching tattoos Saturday.

The two were photographed getting inked at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood. Macaulay, 36, and Paris, 19, got matching spoon tattoos on their arms.

Such designs often symbolize a chronic struggle. Macaulay and Paris did not explain the meaning behind their new tattoos.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Out for a Stroll

Sporting a new look, the Home Alone star is spotted walking in Hollywood with his goddaughter and daughter of his friend, the late Michael Jackson.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Tattoo Time

The two head into a Hollywood tattoo parlor.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Oh Hi

Paris looks over at the photographers as she and Macaulay head to the tattoo parlor.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Paris Gets Inked

Paris gets another tattoo.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

MEGA

Your Turn

And now it's Macaulay's turn!

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, Tattoos

Instagram

The Final Result

Paris and Macaulay showcase their matching spoon tattoos.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin, Tattoos

Instagram

Twinning!

The two seem very happy with their matching ink.

Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

Instagram

Pedicure Time

Paris gives Macaulay a pedicure in 2016.

Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson

Instagram

Speaking of Nailing It...

The two hang out in NYC in 2016 and marvel at a masterpiece.

Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Instagram

Hugs!

Friendship is forever.

The two have occasionally hung out before. In 2016, Paris posted on Instagram photos of the two hanging out. During one visit, she gave the actor a pedicure.

"Model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living," she wrote.

Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009, was friends with Macaulay for years. The actor appeared in the singer's 1991 music video "Black or White" and visited his Neverland Ranch several times as a kid with his family.

