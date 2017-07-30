Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson are twinning.

The Home Alone alum, who recently showcased a fresh new look, and his goddaughter and daughter of his late friend Michael Jackson got matching tattoos Saturday.

The two were photographed getting inked at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood. Macaulay, 36, and Paris, 19, got matching spoon tattoos on their arms.

Such designs often symbolize a chronic struggle. Macaulay and Paris did not explain the meaning behind their new tattoos.