Josh Brolin is baring it all again.

The Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 posted on his Instagram page this week a selfie showing him posing naked in a bathroom with his wife Kathryn Boyd, who is wearing a black tank top and light pants and is flexing her muscles while brushing her teeth. The photo promotes his new line of Prevail Activewear, which launches on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

"Prevail Activewear. @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package," he wrote. "Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole."