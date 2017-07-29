Josh Brolin Gets Naked on Instagram Again—and He's in Great Company

Josh Brolin is baring it all again.

The Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 posted on his Instagram page this week a selfie showing him posing naked in a bathroom with his wife Kathryn Boyd, who is wearing a black tank top and light pants and is flexing her muscles while brushing her teeth. The photo promotes his new line of Prevail Activewear, which launches on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

"Prevail Activewear. @prevailactivewear. An apparel which induces total insanity, enables you to talk in tongues, and uber-familiarizes you with your package," he wrote. "Our goal is to live in the gym, never leave, consume only from shaker bottles, and pose in front of a myriad of mirrors until we melt from narcissism gigantica. Our hope is that we sell everything so we'll be left with nothing to wear. #helpusreachourgoal #forthekids #insanitypreferred #cableswole."

Josh Brolin, Naked, Kathryn Boyd

Instagram

Darren Criss, Naked Selfie

Instagram

Darren Criss

The 30-year-old American Crime Story star posted this nude pic in May 2017, writing, "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace." LOL!

Halle Berry, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Halle Berry

The actress posted this photo in May 2017, writing, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."

Article continues below

Erika Jayne Girardi, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this photo in April, writing, "Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights. 1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC. 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest."

Brandi Glanville, Donald Friese

Instagram

Brandi Glanville & Donald Friese

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude in an NSFW photo her beau posted on Instagram. Friese captioned the photo, "Loving my V-Day Present," alongside the hashtags, "#reflection #nofilter #bodyart."

Lisa Rinna, Instagram

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let it all out for this birthday suit mirror selfie she snapped in February 2017. "It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53—zero f**ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes," she wrote to her followers. "The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody." 

Article continues below

Joanna Krupa, Nude Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Joanna Krupa

The former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a video on Instagram featuring her nude body in January 2017. However, she calmed the haters, noting, "2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel."

Jason Derulo, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Derulo

The singer promoted his song "Naked" by sharing this photo on social media.

Kate Hudson, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Kate Hudson

The blonde actress posted this butt-naked pic on Instagram in June 2016 with the hashtags, "#PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday."

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, naked

Twitter

Kim Kardashian

The reality star garnered quite a bit of backlash with this nude mirror selfie she posted in March 2016. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The 25-year-old model put her buns on display while skinny dipping in Mexico.

FKA Twigs, Instagram

Instagram

FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson's fiancée posted this photo from a bathtub, writing, "Always a bath before bed."

Article continues below

Brandi Glanville, NSFW

Instagram

Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star credited Kim Kardashian for inspiring the photo.

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Nothing says goodnight like posing topless for your followers.

Ashley Parker Angel

Twitter

Ashley Parker Angel

Is there any other way to celebrate the end of a 100-day fitness challenge?

Article continues below

Justin Bieber, Butt, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber

Let the ocean behold the glory that is Bieber's buck naked body. 

Rihanna, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Rihanna

The "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer's boobs fly free. 

Tom Schwartz, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star emulates the Biebs with his bare buttocks. 

Article continues below

Donnie Wahlberg Twitter

Twitter

Donnie Wahlberg

The New Kids on the Block singer stepping out of a steamy pre-show shower. 

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Oh my gosh, look at those boobs!

 

Geraldo Rivera

Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

The 72-year-old Fox News host has still got it in this controversial photo. 

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet just made the world's hottest Hot Wheels track. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel sports a combo of granny shorts on bottom and nothing on top. 

Adrienne Curry, Instagram

Instagram

Adrienne Curry

America's first next top model leaves little to the imagination in this casual nude selfie. 

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Free the nipple, Miley!

Chelsea Handler, Instagram

Instagram

Chelsea Handler

L'chaim! The TV host shows off her Israel boobs in a Putin-esque pose. 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen snapped this pic of the "Glory" singer casually walking around the house nude.

MORE PHOTOS: Stars' naked magazine covers

Article continues below

Brolin had also posted a naked photo of himself in 2016.

Other stars who have shared nude pics of themselves on Instagram include Darren CrissHalle BerryLisa RinnaKate HudsonEmily Ratajkowski, Justin Bieber and Chrissy Teigen.

