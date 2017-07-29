Close the banks, let the flags fly, exfoliate those lips: It's National Lipstick Day!

OK, fine, it may not be a national holiday, but gosh dang it, it's time to celebrate like it is. You're commemorating the beauty product that can change the entire vibe of a look with just a slight swap in texture, finish or color. You're honoring a must-have item for its ability to bring a whole look together. You're happy, because at the very least, you now have an excuse to shop. Just like Fourth of July or Black Friday sales, beauty brands and retailers are offering major steals today. On what other holiday can you get a Mac Cosmetics full-size lipstick for free? Scoop up a sold-out, extremely coveted lipstick named after Naomi Campbell? Or get Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Lipsticks for only $15 (originally $21)?