Close the banks, let the flags fly, exfoliate those lips: It's National Lipstick Day!
OK, fine, it may not be a national holiday, but gosh dang it, it's time to celebrate like it is. You're commemorating the beauty product that can change the entire vibe of a look with just a slight swap in texture, finish or color. You're honoring a must-have item for its ability to bring a whole look together. You're happy, because at the very least, you now have an excuse to shop. Just like Fourth of July or Black Friday sales, beauty brands and retailers are offering major steals today. On what other holiday can you get a Mac Cosmetics full-size lipstick for free? Scoop up a sold-out, extremely coveted lipstick named after Naomi Campbell? Or get Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Lipsticks for only $15 (originally $21)?
Before we share discount deal details, let's play a game to test not only your celebrity lipstick knowledge, but also prove the right shade can make the most dramatic impact. We changed celebrity lip colors to see if you can tell which shade worked best in real life. What would Taraji P. Henson look like at the 2017 VMA Movie and TV Awards with the same sequined dress but a different color lipstick? [Insert alternate universe here.]
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
What lippy do you wear with a head-to-toe sequined dress? Wear something too bold, and it's overkill. Wear the wrong shade, and it may contrast with the dress. So which lipstick do you think the Empire star wore to the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards?
Her own, of course! If you're wearing fashionable body armor, you've come to play. Taraji made sure no head was un-turned in the brightest fuschia lip her collection with Mac Cosmetics could offer. Did we mention that you can get a FREE full-sized Mac lipstick (while supplies last) when you celebrate National Lipstick Day in the brand's stores or at a retailer near you? We knew we loved this holiday.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
If you're daring enough for vampy lips, make sure to go with a dark, rich matte. Honestly, any of these—a deep red, berry or aubergine—could work on Lily for the 2017 Met Gala, but which looks best?
If you said berry, you'd be correct! It's deep enough without being too costume-y (unlike the bolder purple). Is Lily's color too dark for you? From National Lipstick Day until July 30, Lancôme is giving away four Color Design Lipstick samples (Socialite, Lucky Kiss, Designer Bloom, Red Addiction) with any purchase over $49 and the promo code LIPSTICK.
L'Absolu Rouge in Berry Noir, $32
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Any color looks good on this super, but what does one of the most iconic models in the world wear on the Fashion for Relief runway at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival? One that is named after her, of course!
The supermodel wore a color called Omi, which was named after her by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. The flesh-tone, natural-looking shade (the first of the color-changing set) is part of Pat's Lust: MatteTrance collection, which was sold out. Lucky for you, a limited-edition collection is available at Sephora.com and select stores nationwide starting today (thank god for National Lipstick Day)! Three different sets ($275 for all) are available with three hues ($95 for the trio) in each. Or, if you're just lusting for Naomi's skin-complementary shade, you can purchase one must-have tube for $38. We guarantee you: These will sell out.
Pat McGrath Labs Lust: MatteTrance Version: Skin Show, Omi, $38
David Crotty/Getty Images
Festival season goes all summer long. For long hours in the sun (and hopefully under a hat with sunscreen), you want a lippy that lasts but also doesn't dehydrate your lips. You also want a lip color you can take from the daytime performances to the after-party. Which color worked best on the Descendants star at Coachella?
The Disney star went with a soft mauve lip gloss (rather than lipstick). Yes, peach or purple may be more vibrant, but the star chose a desert-appropriate shade that complemented her matte brown eye shadow and the floral print in her dress. Gonna swoop up this baby? Spend $10 more, and get the brand's Glossed Up & Gorgeous Lip Kit and tote. It's the beauty holiday that keeps on giving!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
With so many reds and pinks on the market, even the slightest difference in shade can make the difference. Take the A-lister here, for example. Does she want to match her lips to the magenta hue in her earrings? Does she want to do a classic red to offset her fair skin tone? Or does she want to surprise everyone with a feminine pink-purple? You decide—then keep scrolling for the answer.
Nicole arrived on the red carpet with classic red lips, common among Hollywood starlets and individuals who want to make a bold-yet-sophisticated statement.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
No one can forget Vanessa's show-stopping red carpet moment at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. She was literally wrapped in style inspiration, otherwise known as a muted-pink, bow-wrapped Marchesa gown, Old Hollywood hair and stunning makeup created by Patrick Ta. The pout was the perfect cherry on top, but which pastel shade did she actually wear to the event?
The co-host of the night killed it in a lip color that matched perfectly with her dress. The makeup guru mixed together two Elizabeth Arden liquid lipsticks—Lavish Pink and Blush Lover—to create the perfect shade. While the other colors give her a pop, this less pigmented hue lets her natural beauty (and gorgeous gown) really shine. What does this mean to you? You can wear either color to work, brunch and even on the red carpet—as Vanessa so proves.
Were you surprised by their color choice?
Happy National Lipstick Day!