Isn't she lovely? Isn't she wonderful?

No, we're not just singing to ourselves over here...Rather, it's just about time to watch some of the most impressive young ladies from around the country vie for the title of Miss Teen USA 2017!

That's right. On Saturday, the current title holder, Karlie Hay—2016's winner from Texas—will hand over the crown to another well-rounded gal during the popular competition.

The pageant, hosted by E! News' Erin Lim and Heidi Powell, started off with 51 young ladies ages 14-19 competing from all 50 states, including the District of Colombia. However, in tonight's ceremony—which will take place at the Phoenix Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.—only the top fifteen will compete in the athletic wear category as well as evening gown. Then, the top five contestants will join on-stage for the final interview question.