Miss Teen USA 2017 Top 15 Semifinalists Announced

Miss Teen USA, Jaanu Patel, Taylor Spruill, Baylee Ogle

Patrick Prather

Isn't she lovely? Isn't she wonderful?

No, we're not just singing to ourselves over here...Rather, it's just about time to watch some of the most impressive young ladies from around the country vie for the title of Miss Teen USA 2017!

That's right. On Saturday, the current title holder, Karlie Hay2016's winner from Texas—will hand over the crown to another well-rounded gal during the popular competition.

The pageant, hosted by E! News' Erin Lim and Heidi Powell, started off with 51 young ladies ages 14-19 competing from all 50 states, including the District of Colombia. However, in tonight's ceremony—which will take place at the Phoenix Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.—only the top fifteen will compete in the athletic wear category as well as evening gown. Then, the top five contestants will join on-stage for the final interview question.

Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff, Miss Missouri Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Missouri

Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff

Rachel Bell, Miss Utah Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Utah

Rachel Bell

Olivia Hutchison, Miss West Virginia Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss West Virginia

Olivia Hutchison

Karlina Riggs, Miss Arizona Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Arizona

Karlina Riggs

Kelsey Golonka, Miss Vermont Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Vermont

Kelsey Golonka

Carley Arnold, Miss Iowa Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Iowa

Carley Arnold

Vanessa Matheson, Miss Oregon Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Oregon

Vanessa Matheson

Kirby Lindley, Miss Texas Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Texas

Kirby Lindley

Jaanu Patel, Miss California Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss California

Jaanu Patel

Isabella Griffith, Miss New York Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss New York

Isabella Griffith

Baylee Ogle, Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Oklahoma

Baylee Ogle

Autumn Schieferstein, Miss Wyoming Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Wyoming

Autumn Schieferstein

Paige Robinson, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Indiana

Paige Robinson

Alexis Smith, Miss Nevada Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nevada

Alexis Smith

Taylor Spruill, Miss Maryland Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maryland

Taylor Spruill

USA, meet your Top 15. #MissTeenUSA

A post shared by Karlie Hay (@missteenusa) on

Let's see who made it to the top 15 semifinalists (in no particular order):

1. Miss Maryland: Taylor Spruill

2. Miss Nevada: Alexis Smith

3. Miss Indiana: Paige Robinson

4. Miss Wyoming: Autumn Schieferstein

5. Miss Oklahoma: Baylee Ogle

6. Miss New York: Isabella Griffith

7. Miss California: Jaanu Patel

8. Miss Texas: Kirby Lindley

9. Miss Oregon: Vanessa Matheson

10: Miss Iowa: Carley Arnold

11. Miss Vermont: Kelsey Golonka

12: Miss Arizona: Karlina Riggs

13: Miss West Virginia: Olivia Hutchison

14: Miss Utah: Rachel Bell

15: Miss Missouri: Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff  

So, who's got your vote? Sound off in the comments below!

