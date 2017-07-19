EXCLUSIVE!

Miss Teen USA 2017 Taps Erin Lim and Heidi Powell to Host—Plus, Find Out Who Will Be Judging and Performing!

by Zana Najjar | Wed., Jul. 19, 2017 11:25 AM

Karlie Hay, Miss Texas, Miss Teen USA 2016, Winner

Here she is, Miss Teen USA.

The 2017 pageant will be co-hosted by E! News correspondent Erin Lim, the face of E!'s Snapchat series The Rundown, and celebrity trainer Heidi Powell. Joining in on the fun will be global recording artist Jorge Blanco, who will perform his single "Summer Soul." The 51 contestants will participate in a series of competitions, including interviews and evening wear portions. The pageant is put on by the Miss Universe Organization and will be live-streamed on the Miss Teen USA website July 29.

Young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will compete for the title in front of a panel of five judges. This year's judges will include:

• Divya Gugnani: Co-founder of Wander Beauty, a travel-inspired luxury beauty brand

• Kalani Hilliker: Star of Lifetime's hit show Dance Moms

• K. Lee Graham: Miss Teen USA 2014 winner and student at University of South Carolina Honors College

• Tamaya Petteway: Executive of Endemol Shine North America, a content creation and production company

• Syleste Rodriguez: Anchor of FOX 10 in Phoenix, Ariz.

For the second year in a row, an activewear portion will replace the traditional "swimsuit competition," which the organization hopes will promote and showcase women with active lives. Contestants will be donning activewear by the brand Yandy.

Miss Teen USA will also now provide a scholarship as part of the opportunities the winner receives.

The pageant will be streamed on MissTeenUSA.com and will also be available to view on the organization's Facebook page.

Tune in Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET to see who takes the crown in 2017.

