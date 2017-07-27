3 Shocking Revelations From Married at First Sight's Decision Night

Tonight is decision night!

For fans of Married at First Sight, Thursday's all-new episode wasn't just a season finale. It was the evening where they would finally find out if the three remaining couples wanted to stay married or go their separate ways.

Through the past eight weeks, Lifetime cameras have been documenting Anthony D'Amico and Ashley PettaCody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot and Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs' respective marriages ever since they took a leap of faith and decided to say "I Do" after meeting at—you guessed it—first sight. 

With help from Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Rachel DeAlto, these couples tried to defy expectations and get through love's highs and lows.

So did they succeed? Take a look at just some of the shocking moments from each couple's final decision. 

Photos

Couples Married on TV

Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta

Widely considered as the most stable pairing, these two (and their families) hit it off immediately. There was, however, one hurdle they were trying to cross in the marriage. They had yet to say "I love you" to one another.

That all changed during a heartfelt sit-down in tonight's finale. "I couldn't think of anyone else I'd want to spend the rest of my life with so I want to stay married to you," Anthony shared. "I'm usually not missing words, but right now I am. Ashley, I love you."

With a kiss on the lips, Ashley responded with an "I love you too" that received cheers from the matchmakers and more than a few million viewers at home.  

Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

Going into tonight's final decision, many viewers had their doubts that this pair was going to go the distance. One major concern for some was that Cody and Danielle had yet to have sex after their wedding. 

"Eight weeks ago I married a stranger and it has been crazy. Moving forward, I hope that Cody and I can both get to that place we want to get too. I hope I can feel that spark," she shared just days before the final decision. "I hope I can see those things in him that make me feel that type of way. I don't know if it's my guard or if it's just my thoughts that I'm clinging too…I'm feeling pretty calm about what tomorrow brings."

Ultimately, the pair decided to stay married and work on getting the spark alive. "I just think you're so special," Cody said. "I do think so highly of you and I see you as a great wife." 

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Married at First Sight

Lifetime

Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs

Some fights can be easily fixed while others can bring lasting wounds. On tonight's finale, some viewers worried if the couple's most recent argument would cause a divorce. 

"I think the biggest challenge was just our most recent argument. We crossed some boundaries that we shouldn't have crossed and we allowed that to slip in," Nate shared. "That was a turning point in our marriage." 

Sheila added, "Both of us threw stones. It was very damaging to our marriage." Despite the major speed bump, both parties expressed their love for each other and determination to make the marriage work. Yes, everyone is still together.

With such a successful season, some fans may be wondering how other couples from previous years are doing. You're in luck with our status check-in below. 

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Married 

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Expecting 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together 

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together 

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together 

Perhaps getting Married at First Sight isn't such a crazy idea after all? 

Married on First Sight airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. 

