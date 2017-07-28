Celebrity couples may come and go, but Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake forever.

The 7th Heaven alum and music superstar have been happily married since 2012, preceded by five years of dating bliss and one (very short-lived) split. Through it all, fans have loved getting to know the former 'N Sync frontman as the hopeless romantic to end all hopeless romantics and the brunette beauty who stands by him. Long story short—J.T. and Jess are total relationship goals.

They rarely walk a red carpet without each other, never take life in the spotlight too seriously and are the proud parents to an adorable toddler among countless other admirable attributes.