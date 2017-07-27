Lamar Odom could not have been more candid.

In a new interview for The Players' Tribune, the former basketball star puts his entire life on paper, walking every reader through his turbulent life rife with a mix of success, tragedy and addiction. While most have not forgotten how the 37-year-old nearly died in 2015 after he fell unconscious at a Nevada brothel and subsequently slipped into a coma, few have heard the story from the man himself.

The former court champion recalls the moment he woke up to realize his mouth was stuffed with tubes and chronicles all the events that lead him to rock bottom. Throughout the unfiltered article, Odom explains how his cocaine addiction began and how he went from a New York City kid with a dream to a multi-millionaire doing drugs in a motel room.

Here are the most shocking revelations from Odom's own mouth: