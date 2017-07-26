On Monday, Justin Bieber shocked fans when he cancelled the final 14 dates of his Purpose tour and broke teeny-boppers hearts all over the world. Some say he's suffering from exhaustion after a year and a half of touring, others have said he's doing some "soul searching," and now there's reports attributing his drastic move as a result of his allegiance to pastor Carl Lentz's Hillsong Church.

The Bieb's religious devotion is not news and has been well chronicled over the years—he's spoken about it, he 's sung about it, he has tattoos about it. It's definitely not a secret.

However, a source tells E! News that over the last year especially the "Sorry" singer has been very dedicated to the Hillsong church and that it's has helped him through some stressful times. But, the source adds that, the tour being shut down early is not a result of his dedication to Hillsong, instead it's because he's "burnt out" from his constant touring.

The insider continued that Bieber loves his family at Hillsong but that he's always felt that way. The source also said that it's at Hillsong where the 23-year-old has learned about having balance and loving himself and that's as a result of their practices. Additionally, the insider says the Canadian's camp supports his decisions and the choices he makes in regards to his well-being.