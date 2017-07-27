Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2 Tank Tops...at the Same Time

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Because two tanks tops are better than one?

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to introduce us to, yet again, an easy, fresh styling trick made for everyday wear. Last time it was swapping your usual blue shade of denim for a neutral, then there was the time she wore that vintage Versace crop top as a bra and now she's wearing two tank tops at once...and making it look really cool.

Though it is an effortless hack you can start mimicking immediately, there are a couple things to consider/keep in mind when it comes to expertly pairing the sleeveless tops. And they are as follows.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

1. Keep It Fitted

This might be the most important of all the "rules"—especially when it comes to the tank underneath. Two loose-fitting tops, one over the other is a completely different look altogether. One that comes across as sloppy and disheveled. It won't have the same effect. Keep everything tight and fitted, so there's definition and the statement isn't easily overlooked.

2. Give the People Versatility

Notice how Gigi played around with strap thickness and tank style. The white underneath top is a racerback with moderately thick straps while the one over top is a square cut with super thin straps. Attention to details like these are imperative if you want to pull this look off.

ESC: Tank Tops

Topshop

Button Front Vest Top, $10

ESC: Tank Tops

Forever 21

High Neckline Tank Top, $8

ESC: Tank Tops

H&M

Cut-Out Tank Top, $15

ESC: Tank Tops

TNA

Hallington Top, $25

ESC: Tank Tops

The Fifth

Double Take Singlet, $40

ESC: Tank Tops

Privacy Please

Goldman Tank, $58

ESC: Tank Tops

Bassike

Wrap-Effect Twill Top, Was: $280, Now: $168

ESC: Tank Tops

Jil Sander

Ribbed-Knit Bra Top, Was: $470, Now: $188

ESC: Tank Tops

CO

Cotton and Linen-Blend Chambray Peplum Top, Was: $375, Now: $169

Make new statements this summer.

Double up on tanks!

