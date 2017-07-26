Angelina Jolie has been through a series of trials and tribulations this past year, but she's not letting anything slow her down.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up to Vanity Fair about daily life after her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt, how her six children are coping with the split and how she's finally taking charge of her health.

Following the news that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt last fall, the 42-year-old actress and her kids spent nine months living in a rental home out of suitcases. Nowadays, after purchasing a historic Los Angeles mansion for $25 million, things are beginning to settle into place.

"It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air. [This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we're all trying to do our best to heal as our family."

The A-lister won't go into details about what led to her split with the actor, but cryptically explains that things were tense for a short while before she decided to ultimately pull the plug on their marriage.

Last summer, during post-production for Jolie's film First They Killed My Father, she claimed that "things got bad."

Moments later, she clarified to the magazine, "I don't want to use that word...Things became 'difficult.'"