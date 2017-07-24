Sparks may be flying far away from the Bachelor mansion.

As anticipation continues to grow for the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise next month, two cast members certainly got fans questioning their relationship status after they were spotted out over the weekend in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton were photographed holding hands in West Hollywood before enjoying an hour inside The Ivory restaurant.

In addition, the pair attended the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game where they were joined by friends and fellow Bachelor Nation members Ashley "I" Iaconetti and Jonathan Treece—also known to fans as Tickle Monster.

On Sunday, the twosome also hung out again at Malibu Wines when they celebrated co-star Raven Gates' birthday. "Robby and Amanda have been spending a lot of time together," a source told E! News. "They are very affectionate towards each other."