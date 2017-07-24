What Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh.

On Monday, the streaming service announced which movie and TV titles are coming and going in August, days after E! News shared a sneak peek. Hilary Duff's A Cinderella Story is arriving Aug. 1—and the timing couldn't be better, as The Lizzie McGuire movie is leaving that same day.

Other popular films coming to Netflix include Bad Santa, I Am Sam, Gold, The Matrix, Practical Magic, Sleepy Hollow and Wild Wild West. On the TV side, Netflix will debut the first season of Marvel's The Defenders, plus a new season of Wet Hot American Summer with Ten Years Later.

There is one week left in July. Let the binge-watching begin...

COMING IN AUGUST:

August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (U.S.)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West