What Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh.

On Monday, the streaming service announced which movie and TV titles are coming and going in August, days after E! News shared a sneak peek. Hilary Duff's A Cinderella Story is arriving Aug. 1—and the timing couldn't be better, as The Lizzie McGuire movie is leaving that same day.

Other popular films coming to Netflix include Bad Santa, I Am Sam, Gold, The Matrix, Practical Magic, Sleepy Hollow and Wild Wild West. On the TV side, Netflix will debut the first season of Marvel's The Defenders, plus a new season of Wet Hot American Summer with Ten Years Later.

There is one week left in July. Let the binge-watching begin...

COMING IN AUGUST:

August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone's Hero

Funny Games (U.S.)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1

The Addams Family

The Astronaut's Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

A Cinderella Story

Warner Bros.

August 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

August 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

August 4

Icarus

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

August 11

Atypical: Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3

Naked

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1

White Gold

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Walt Disney Pictures

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

Barbeque

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1

I Am Sam

Marvel's The Defenders: Season 1

What Happened to Monday

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

The Matrix, Keanu Reeves

Roadshow Film

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast

Sadie's Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1

Death Note

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

The Good Place: Season 1

August 31

Be Afraid

LEAVING IN AUGUST

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1

Justice League Unlimited: Season 2

Justice League: Season 1

Justice League: Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter: Season 1

Hunter X Hunter: Season 2

Hunter X Hunter: Season 3

Hunter X Hunter: Season 4

Hunter X Hunter: Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1

Young Justice: Season 2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Will Smith, Wild Wild West

Warner Bros.

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

August 14

Drones

Food Matters

August 15

American Dad!: Season 1

American Dad!: Season 2

American Dad!: Season 3

American Dad!: Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3

Changing Seas: Season 4

Changing Seas: Season 5

Changing Seas: Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

August 28

Revenge: Season 1

Revenge: Season 2

Revenge: Season 3

Revenge: Season 4

August 30

The League: Season 1

The League: Season 2

The League: Season 3

The League: Season 4

The League: Season 5

The League: Season 6

The League: Season 7

August 31

Space Warriors

