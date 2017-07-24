On Monday, the streaming service announced which movie and TV titles are coming and going in August, days after E! News shared a sneak peek. Hilary Duff's A Cinderella Story is arriving Aug. 1—and the timing couldn't be better, as The Lizzie McGuire movie is leaving that same day.
Other popular films coming to Netflix include Bad Santa, I Am Sam, Gold, The Matrix, Practical Magic, Sleepy Hollow and Wild Wild West. On the TV side, Netflix will debut the first season of Marvel's The Defenders, plus a new season of Wet Hot American Summer with Ten Years Later.
There is one week left in July. Let the binge-watching begin...
COMING IN AUGUST:
August 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone's Hero
Funny Games (U.S.)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1
The Addams Family
The Astronaut's Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
Warner Bros.
August 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
August 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
August 4
Icarus
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1
August 5
Holes
August 8
MyLittle Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13