It's a shame Prince William's children will never meet their paternal grandmother.

In Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, airing tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO, the 35-year-old heir to the British throne says he is "constantly talking about Granny Diana" with his children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Had she not died in a car accident 20 years ago next month, Princess Diana would be 56 years old, probably doting on her two grandchildren.

"We've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. It's hard, because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that, that level of detail. So, I do regularly when putting George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers—there were two grandmothers—in their lives," William says. "So, it's important that they know who she was and that she existed."