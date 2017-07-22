Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Johnny Depp knows how to spend his money, but does he know how to spend it wisely?
As the actor and his former business managers continue to battle in court, new court documents are revealing some of the expenses the Pirates of the Caribbean star may have experienced in recent years.
One purchase creating buzz is a pop culture-inspired gift for his daughter Lily-Rose Depp.
In documents obtained by E! News, Johnny allegedly used one of The Management Group's Visa cards to pay for "expensive and personal gifts" for his friends and family. One special present was a $7,000 couch from the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
But wait, there's a whole lot more!
The Management Group, run by brothers Joel Mandel and Rob Mandel, alleges in court documents that Johnny used a visa card to charge approximately $17,000 in handbags and luggage at Prada in Beverly Hills. On another afternoon, the actor spent $7,000 at Tom Ford for a few suits and pocket squares.
Court documents also allege that Johnny spent $30,000 per month on wine and "charged well over $500,000 in rental fees." The Management Group also alleged that Johnny "paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen."
"How cataloging alleged spending by Mr. Depp of his own money could somehow absolve the defendants of their large and multi-faceted mosaic of wrongdoing will ultimately be determined by the court," Johnny's lawyers previously told E! News in a statement.
In Johnny's original complaint, he asked for $25 million in damages for fraud and negligence. The actor also cited his right to spend his money however he sees fit.
In response, the actor's ex-managers cited Johnny's lavish lifestyle as the cause of his financial downfall. "Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford," the Mandel brothers' attorney, Michael Kump, wrote in the cross-complaint. "Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today."