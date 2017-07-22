Johnny Depp knows how to spend his money, but does he know how to spend it wisely?

As the actor and his former business managers continue to battle in court, new court documents are revealing some of the expenses the Pirates of the Caribbean star may have experienced in recent years.

One purchase creating buzz is a pop culture-inspired gift for his daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

In documents obtained by E! News, Johnny allegedly used one of The Management Group's Visa cards to pay for "expensive and personal gifts" for his friends and family. One special present was a $7,000 couch from the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But wait, there's a whole lot more!