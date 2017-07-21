Welcome to the scary side of fame.

As True Crime Week continues, E! News is investigating what can happen when celebrity fans take their obsession too far and it becomes criminal. Sadly, many Hollywood mega-stars are no strangers to the terror that comes with having a stalker.

In 2014, Oscar winner Sandra Bullock underwent a terrifying ordeal, confronting an intruder in her home and then calling the police while she hid in her closet. The actress was eventually granted a permanent restraining order against Joshua James Corbett, who was committed to a mental facility.