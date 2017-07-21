Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!
Drip, drip!
Botched patient Elizabeth is in a bad breast situation with her 4,000cc boobs in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode.
After feeling dissatisfied with her first set of 500cc implants, she decided to undergo a polypropylene procedure, which causes the breasts to continuously fill up with fluid and grow larger and larger. "I wanted to go a little bit bustier because at that time I had embarked on my adult career," Elizabeth explains to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.
But soon after the surgery, Elizabeth began to experience terrifying results.
"By the fourth week, my breast was bright red," she says. "I had a very serious staph infection. All of a sudden I sprung a leak, so I had fluid coming out of this hole in my body that was the size of a silver dollar."
Despite the severe consequences, her doctor refused to remove the polypropylene implants to properly treat the infection.
"Elizabeth had a very significant but localized problem in her breast that was treated with a local tissue procedure, but that doesn't fix the underlying problem, which is the polypropylene implants are going to continue to cause fluid to accumulate and wreak havoc on her breast tissue and will predictably result in a breast disaster for her," Dr. Dubrow concludes.
Yikes!
