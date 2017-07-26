Melissa Hebeler / E! Illustration
Just call her Kylie the chameleon!
It's no secret Kylie Jenner is known for constantly changing her hairstyle and hair color. With the help of her stylist and wig maker extraordinaire Tokyo Stylez, the Life of Kylie star can go from brunette to blond to blue to yellow all within a few days!
It's almost safe to say Kylie has pretty much rocked every color under the sun. Don't believe us?
Check out our photo gallery below to see Kylie's crazy and colorful hair evolution!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Kylie's tousled hair makes for the perfect romantic waves.
One word: Stunning! Her curly black tresses effortlessly cascade down her shoulders.
Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
Kylie's hair is ultra-long and jet black for her 16th birthday party.
She first experimented with her now-signature blue shade back in 2013, dying her under layer a bright blue hue.
Her warmer ombré is all about boho chic.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At The Hunger Games: Catching Fire premiere, the E! star heats up the red carpet with a warm caramel ombré.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Don't go gaga over Kylie's bangs just yet—they're clip-ins!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The faux bangs are gone and her effortless layers return.
See ya, blonde! The E! star picks a solid dark hue for her hair, and coordinates her lips to match.
KAO/Splash News
Surprise! Kylie adds a sneaky splash of blonde to the under layers of her hair.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Aquafina FlavorSplash
Chop, chop! Kylie trims her tresses into a shoulder-length cut and goes for a subtler, dark ombré.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Before long, the old ombré proportions appear on her new short hair.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
To the light side! At least, that's where the ends of her hair are going with this drastic black-to-blond effect.
Just before adopting her cerulean tint, Kylie debuts a blonder-than-ever ombré on Instagram.
Before she went for the blue ombré, Kylie experimented with playful teal streaks.
AKM-GSI
And it's blue! The E! star debuts her eye-catching new tint.
Slightly less blue, but still a fun and flirty shade.
Kylie's color slightly shifts from teal to green in this Instagram snapshot.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Looks like that Kelly green color was just a rinse (or an Instagram filter)!
Just ahead of the 2014 VMA Awards, she opts for added edge by shaving her nape.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Jet black and side swept, Kylie's hair is all drama.
She takes out her extensions just in time for a candid selfie.
Abaca USA/AKM-GSI
Nothing beats her classic lengthy, raven tresses.
Kylie is clearly channeling big sister Kim Kardashian.
Whew! Kylie's dark, long locks are seriously glamorous, and again resemble Kim's flawless hair.
Christopher Polk/WireImage
The 17-year-old's extensions are in, and back to teal too.
Instead of her go-to-blue, Kylie settles for an added splash of grey to liven up her hair.
FayesVision/WENN.com
Kylie's steel gray seems to have softened into a dove shade.
And the blue is back! The E! star revives here teal tresses with a black-and-blue ombré.
Goodwin/WCP/Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET
She's got dreamy raven locks again.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
And before you know it, the E! star embraces a sexy collar bone-length chop.
RMBI SWIS/AKM-GSI
Kylie lightens up her tresses with a little bronde makeover.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Ahhh—the youngest Jenner's hair gives off a brilliant sheen as she goes back to her jet black hair color.
While she's gone teal before, these electric blue locks appear to be part of an excellent wig.
PacificCoastNews
Kylie's next hair hue? Bubblegum pink! She styled the hair shade for Coachella 2015.
Mariotto/Chiva/INFphoto.com
Her hair's never looked so healthy and voluminous as it does in this glam shot.
Andrew Parsons/i-Images/ZUMA Wire
Extensions it is! She goes long and luxurious with this jet-black hairstyle.
AKM-GSI
We've seen her teal tresses already, so this frosty blue 'do just puts a different twist on that trend.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chop chop! Kylie returns to her signature mid-length raven hair.
Is it a wig or no? Either way, Kylie wears the fall-ready shade well.
Photographer Group / Splash News
For her 18th birthday bash, Ky goes platinum (not unlike Kim Kardashian's own bright-blond stint).
The teen star finally went "ashy dirty blonde," writing on Instagram, "Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!!"
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The reality star appears at the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M
She returned to black and debuted a chic bob in late October 2015.
Michael Rozman
Kylie sported long waves again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2015.
E!
To celebrate her 19th birthday, Kylie made her hair "fire red."
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie really embraced the torrential downpour look with this messy bob!
Kylie really made a statement at Coachella 2017 with a highlighter yellow bob.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions
At a different Coachella event, she opted for a purple 'do.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie attended the 2017 Met Gala in a sparkling gown and a sleek short 'do.
