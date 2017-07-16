Kate Middleton Looks Lovely in Floral Dress at Wimbledon 2017

Flower power!

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Wimbledon men's singles final to watch Roger Federer play Marin Cilic. The Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in a white, short-sleeve, short Catherine Walker & Co dress with a colorful floral print, showing poppies, cornflowers and daisies.

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton also wore a floral dress and was seen sitting with their brother James Middleton and their parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.

In a BBC1 documentary about Wimbledon that aired earlier this month, the duchess talks about her fondness for the tournament.

"Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, 'Yes, I could do the same' and get out the racket," she says, according to comments posted in Elle U.K. "Sadly, never the same results."