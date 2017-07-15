Ready to go on an adventure through time and space?

Walt Disney Pictures debuted the teaser trailer for Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday. Adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's 1962 science fiction novel, the movie, written by Frozen's Jennifer Lee, is set for release in 2D and IMAX on March 9, 2018.

Catherine Hand and James Whitaker produced A Wrinkle in Time.

The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Rowan Blanchard, Zach Galifianakis, André Holland, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Deric McCabe, Will McCormack, Michael Peña, Levi Miller, Chris Pine, Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Bellamy Young. Kaling, Winfrey and Witherspoon star as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Whatsit, respectively.

Reid, who made her feature film debut in 12 Years a Slave, stars as 13-year-old Meg Murray. Along with her bright brother Charles Wallace Murray (McCabe) and her popular best friend Calvin O'Keefe (Miller), Meg journeys to an alternate dimension to rescue her father, Dr. Alexander Murry (Pine), from the evil forces who are holding him prisoner on another planet.