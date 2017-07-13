It's a day Derek Hough will never forget.

When little sister Julianne Hough walked down the aisle to become Mrs. Brooks Laich in Idaho last weekend, we can only imagine what the Dancing With the Stars pro was feeling. Luckily, Derek spoke all about her wedding day with E! News' Sibley Scoles, and it sounded nothing less than breathtaking.

"I could write a novel about that week," he gushed. "Every moment of every day was planned to perfection. It was effortless. I was transported to another time."

The newlyweds were joined by their closest family and friends including Nina Dobrev, Mark Ballas and Aaron Paul in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on a grassy field near Julianne's family home. She wore a custom Marchesa gown paired with a double-tiered cathedral-length veil, and arrived at the ceremony on a wooden boat driven by her NHL star beau.