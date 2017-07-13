It's a day Derek Hough will never forget.
When little sister Julianne Hough walked down the aisle to become Mrs. Brooks Laich in Idaho last weekend, we can only imagine what the Dancing With the Stars pro was feeling. Luckily, Derek spoke all about her wedding day with E! News' Sibley Scoles, and it sounded nothing less than breathtaking.
"I could write a novel about that week," he gushed. "Every moment of every day was planned to perfection. It was effortless. I was transported to another time."
The newlyweds were joined by their closest family and friends including Nina Dobrev, Mark Ballas and Aaron Paul in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on a grassy field near Julianne's family home. She wore a custom Marchesa gown paired with a double-tiered cathedral-length veil, and arrived at the ceremony on a wooden boat driven by her NHL star beau.
A source described to E! News, "They were very relaxed and didn't seem nervous at all. As they pulled up to the ceremony site, Julianne waved to all the guests. She was very confident and excited."
So what does Derek think of Julianne's hubby? He's a huge fan, of course. "[Laich] is just a great guy," the 32-year-old shared. "I said to him, ‘I've known Julianne my entire life. I've seen every phase she's gone through.'"
"I've seen all the different versions of herself trying to figure out who she is and by far this is the best version of her and it's because of him. He's definitely brought it of her. I'm so happy for them," Derek added.
And with such a stunning wedding to follow, Hough is the first to admit he's got big shoes to fill. "I'm just gonna elope in Vegas because I'm never going to be able to compete with this amazing wedding," he teased. "Julianne's definitely planning [my wedding,] because it was incredible."
When asked if a proposal to girlfriend Hayley Erbert is in the works, Derek played coy. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he dished. "It was a wonderful week to be with [Haley] and experience love."
There is one aspect of his future Derek is counting on, and that's a family of his own: "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, ‘Who knows?' You feel the love."
Catch Derek on World of Dance airing Tuesdays on NBC. To hear more about his participation with Men's Warehouse's 10th annual National Suit Drive, watch the video above!