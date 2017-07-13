Everything Emmys: Who Was Nominated, Who Got Snubbed and Surprising Reactions From All Your Favorite TV Stars

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brie Bella, Birdie Jo

Baby Birdie Update! Brie Bella Says Her 9-Week Old Daughter Loves Colors and Shapes, But Not Aunt Nikki's "Boobies!"

Botched 405, Megan

Botched Patient Megan "Has Had the Heck Beaten Out" of Her Boobs After 9 Breast Surgeries in 3 Years!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're breaking down everything Emmys on tonight's new episode of E! News!

Earlier today, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the nominees for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Big-time TV stars like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Spacey, Lily Tomlin, Ty BurrellJessica Lange, Alec BaldwinViola Davis, Jane Fonda and Benedict Cumberbatch all received nominations.

So who else got a nomination and what are they saying about the honor? And more importantly, which of your favorite TV stars were snubbed this year?!

Watch the E! News clip above for all the latest Emmy noms news.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , 2017 Emmys , TV , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.