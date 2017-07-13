Baby Birdie Update! Brie Bella Says Her 9-Week Old Daughter Loves Colors and Shapes, But Not Aunt Nikki's "Boobies!"
We're breaking down everything Emmys on tonight's new episode of E! News!
Earlier today, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore announced the nominees for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Big-time TV stars like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Spacey, Lily Tomlin, Ty Burrell, Jessica Lange, Alec Baldwin, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Benedict Cumberbatch all received nominations.
So who else got a nomination and what are they saying about the honor? And more importantly, which of your favorite TV stars were snubbed this year?!
Watch the E! News clip above for all the latest Emmy noms news.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.