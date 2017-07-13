This bikini has one killer split personality.

Olivia Culpo's flirty, Tularosa x Revolve two-piece is both sweet and sexy (which is why we love it so much). While its sweetness derives from the crocheted fabric, dainty ruffles and pale pink coloring, the style's shoulder-baring nature and minimal tie bottoms keep the sun-soaked look just the right amount of sultry—making it an ideal choice if you're planning on keeping your beach wardrobe fresh this summer.

In addition to it, on its own, being a great poolside match, paired with a denim mini or your go-to jean shorts the top of the swimsuit is all you'll need to complete the outfit. Well, that and some footwear (read: chunky-heeled sandals or white sneakers would be really cute with the look).