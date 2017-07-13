Olivia Culpo's Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit Is Both Sweet & Sexy

This bikini has one killer split personality.

Olivia Culpo's flirty, Tularosa x Revolve two-piece is both sweet and sexy (which is why we love it so much). While its sweetness derives from the crocheted fabric, dainty ruffles and pale pink coloring, the style's shoulder-baring nature and minimal tie bottoms keep the sun-soaked look just the right amount of sultry—making it an ideal choice if you're planning on keeping your beach wardrobe fresh this summer.

In addition to it, on its own, being a great poolside match, paired with a denim mini or your go-to jean shorts the top of the swimsuit is all you'll need to complete the outfit. Well, that and some footwear (read: chunky-heeled sandals or white sneakers would be really cute with the look).

Interested in swapping the off-the-shoulder style for last year's bandeau? Take a scroll through the below options we've rounded up just for you, and simply add to cart.

Shop the Look

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Vix Paula Hermanny

Sea Glass Shoulder Bikini, $184

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit

Beach Riot

Rose Solid Bikini Top, $70; Nikki Bikini Bottom, $48

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Karla Colletto

New Wave Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit, $290

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Blue Life

Scrunched Up Off Shoulder Top, $147; Scrunched Up Thong, $79

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Topshop

Stripe Bardot Bikini Set, $56

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit

OYE Swimwear

Lucette Bikini, $350

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Stone Fox Swim

Wendy Top, $88; Puka Bottom, $88

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Leandra Off-the-Shoulder Stretch Cotton-Blend Bikini, $395

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Forever 21

Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top, $15; High-Cut Bikini Bottoms, $13

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Frankies Bikinis

Shiloh Top, $90; Shiloh Bottoms, $75

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Seafolly

Havana Cold Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top, $122; Havana Hipster Tie Side, $82

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

J.Crew

Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top, $58; Surf Hipster Bikini Bottom, $40

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit

Pacsun

LA Hearts Off-the-Shoulder Bralette Bikini Top, $30

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Eberjey

Beach Glow Margarita Top, $87; Beach Glow Annia Bikini Bottom, $72

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Jonathan Simkhai

Off-the-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise-Paneled Bonded Jersey Bikini, $340

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuits

Montce Swim

Cabana Ties Top, $132; Euro Bottom, $72

It's always fun to try something new.

So what are you waiting for?

