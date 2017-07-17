In 2017's version of Young Hollywood, the term scandal often evokes some sort of social media crisis. Maybe someone was caught on Twitter licking a donut. Maybe someone got in a fight on Instagram. Or maybe you're just talking about the Kerry Washingtonshow.

But back in 2007, during the height of the Young Hollywood club scene and all the drinking, partying and general rule-breaking that went down in the industry's insular group of It Girls, scandal was a much darker idea. That era seems so long ago now. Some of its major players have left the industry. Almost all of them have tampered their once-daily club appearances. Most of the establishments that fans came to know as synonymous with the late-night escapades of young starlets, like Les Deux or Hyde Lounge, have long since closed down. And all of the members of The Hills cast are moms.

But it's worth taking a trip down memory lane, in part for entertainment's sake and also because it can serve as a bit of a reminder of how far we've come.