The Botched docs are in for double the trouble!

In this sneak peek from Sunday night's all-new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet with the Bruna twins, Nadinne and Dannita, who hail from Argentina. But before the sisters can even begin to discuss the surgical problems hindering their modeling careers, the plastic surgeons must ask the one burning question on their minds.

"Your butts, are they natural?" Dr. Nassif wonders.

"Eight months ago, we did a fat transfer in Colombia," Nadinne responds, confirming the doctors' suspicions.