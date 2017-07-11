Warning: your insides may explode from cuteness overload...

You might be melting in the hot summer heat, but Fiona the baby hippo's new family photo may make you forget all your troubles and want to hug the world.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted a heart-warming and squeals-of-joy-inducing Instagram image of the big baby as she and her mother Bibi are finally joined by dad Henry the hippo for the first time.

And yeah she's definitely photobombing that pic!

Along with the hilarious photo, the Cincinatti Zoo's Instagram caption said of the reunion, "Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that’s being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time."