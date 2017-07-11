Instagram
Warning: your insides may explode from cuteness overload...
You might be melting in the hot summer heat, but Fiona the baby hippo's new family photo may make you forget all your troubles and want to hug the world.
The Cincinnati Zoo posted a heart-warming and squeals-of-joy-inducing Instagram image of the big baby as she and her mother Bibi are finally joined by dad Henry the hippo for the first time.
And yeah she's definitely photobombing that pic!
Along with the hilarious photo, the Cincinatti Zoo's Instagram caption said of the reunion, "Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that’s being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time."
The post went on, "The three were introduced in Hippo Cove’s outdoor pool before the Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue."
As for what's to come for the 300-pound hippo, who was premature at birth, "There is still no set schedule for when Fiona will be out. When she is out, she has access to go inside, so visitors may or may not see her. Please be understanding if you visit the Zoo and Hippo Cove is closed off as the family needs time to get used to each other in the outdoor pool. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #teamfiona #hippo #fionafix."
Fiona, who stole our hearts when she napped in the shower, is the first Nile hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in 75 years. She weighed 29 pounds at birth, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. According to USA Today, she was up to 166 pounds in April.
Because she was too small to nurse from her mother, zoo staffers had to milk mom Bibi and hand feeding her after her birth on Jan. 24.