Jenelle Evans is lucky to be alive.

The Teen Mom 2 star spoke candidly about her personal demons during an exclusive, sit-down interview with E! News' Ken Baker. Evans addressed her chaotic relationship with her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, and reflected on the period of her life when she was addicted to heroin.

"I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing," the mom of three recalled. "I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."

Evans' sobriety issues were well documented on the MTV reality series, and she suddenly lost custody of her eldest son Jace Evans and spiraled further out of control. It wasn't until experiencing a terrifying withdrawal from the drugs, that she wanted to take control of her health.