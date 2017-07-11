Jenelle Evans is lucky to be alive.
The Teen Mom 2 star spoke candidly about her personal demons during an exclusive, sit-down interview with E! News' Ken Baker. Evans addressed her chaotic relationship with her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, and reflected on the period of her life when she was addicted to heroin.
"I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing," the mom of three recalled. "I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."
Evans' sobriety issues were well documented on the MTV reality series, and she suddenly lost custody of her eldest son Jace Evans and spiraled further out of control. It wasn't until experiencing a terrifying withdrawal from the drugs, that she wanted to take control of her health.
Jenelle explained, "When I started withdrawing for the first time in my life, I was like, ‘This is not the way I want to live. This is scaring the s—t out of me, and I need to get help right now.'"
The controversial reality star ultimately checked into a New Jersey hospital to detox. Thanks to the support of fiancé David Eason and her own willpower to quit using, Evans is back on the right track.
With drug abuse in the past, Jenelle is now looking forward to obtaining full custody of Jace, 7, from her mother after reaching a long-awaited court-ordered visitation agreement. Evans told us, "[Barbara] knows if she gives him to me that I will cut her off. That will be it. She's scared."
