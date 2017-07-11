Major key alert: DJ Khaled's teamed up with Poshmark to sell the clothes off his back, and it's all for a good cause.

Today at noon PT the music mogul's dropping the first of four collections on the online marketplace (the remaining three will roll out through August) and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to his "Win More Music" campaign with Get Schooled, a non-profit that engages with and motivates students to graduate high school. Bless up!

Each piece really is coming from his own personal closet (drop one even includes the matching, iconic, pale blue suits he and son Asahd are wearing on his Grateful album cover). And remember that infamous Snapchat story when Khaled was lost at sea on a jet ski? He'll even be selling that Yamaha life vest, too.

Get excited.