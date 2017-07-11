DJ Khaled's Selling His Clothes for a Good Cause

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Beyonce

Beyoncé and so Many Others Celebs Can't Stop Wearing This Fun Floral Print

ESC: Kylie Jenner x Quay Australia

Kylie Jenner x Quay Is Finally Here—Shop the Collection Now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: DJ Khaled

Major key alert: DJ Khaled's teamed up with Poshmark to sell the clothes off his back, and it's all for a good cause.

Today at noon PT the music mogul's dropping the first of four collections on the online marketplace (the remaining three will roll out through August) and a portion of all proceeds will be donated to his "Win More Music" campaign with Get Schooled, a non-profit that engages with and motivates students to graduate high school. Bless up!

Each piece really is coming from his own personal closet (drop one even includes the matching, iconic, pale blue suits he and son Asahd are wearing on his Grateful album cover). And remember that infamous Snapchat story when Khaled was lost at sea on a jet ski? He'll even be selling that Yamaha life vest, too.

Get excited.

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

ESC: DJ Khaled

Credit cards at the ready! It's about that time, and we've got our eyes on that Epic Records hoodie and that custom white and orange leather bomber.

Shop Drop One

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Sateen Light Blue Suit, $2,250

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Sateen Light Blue Infant Suit, $1,350

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Champion

Deep Blue & Orange Nylon Champion Bomber, $79

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Diamond Supply Co.

Black T-Shirt, $24

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

White Leather Sweatsuit, $450

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Yamaha

Life Vest, $5,000

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Rockstar Original

Black Waxed Moto Jeans, $213

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Massari

Black Leather & Gold Croc Hat, $20

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Navy Blue, Black Fur & Reptile Skin Bomber, $1,350

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Rich Gang

Black and White Sweatshorts, $34

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Nike

Red Logo T-Shirt, $21

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Hunter Green Utility Shirt with Patches, $234

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

We the Best

Teal Velour We the Best Track Suit, $58

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

White & Orange Leather Bomber, $450

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Champion

Red Nylon Jacket, $50

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Grey Epic Hoodie, $63

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Jordan Craig

Camo Utility Cargos, $51

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Light Blue Velour Tracksuit, $180

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

DGK

Grey T-Shirt, $20

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Custom

Camo Print We the Best Hoodie, $135

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Crooks & Castle

Light Grey Sweatshorts, $29

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Air Jordan

Plaid Shorts, $30

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

B Wood

Grey Tye-Dye T-Shirt, $37

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Billionaire Boys Club

Smart Cut Jeans, $139

Article continues below

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Ralph Lauren

Red Preston Pant, $43

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

Sean John

Grey Waffle Knit Sweatsuit, $75

ESC: DJ Khalid x Poshmark Drop 1

PRPS Goods & Co.

Maverick Teepee Joggers, $143

Article continues below

Follow @djkhaled on Poshmark for insider access on the next drops.

We're ready for anotha one!

TAGS/ Life/Style , Exclusives , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.