Olivia Palermo's $40 Sunglasses Really Do Look Designer

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In true Olivia Palermo fashion the style star has, yet again, expertly paired some incredibly high-end pieces with some low-cost gems (and you'd never be able to tell they weren't designer.)

She attended a show in Paris wearing a feathered, sequin-encrusted Elie Saab jacket and embellished kitten heels then topped off the outfit with her newest accessory obsession: a pair of blue RumbaTime sunglasses—that just so happen to be $40.

And Olivia's not the first celeb to be seen rocking the insanely-affordable lenses, Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale made a coffee run in hers and country singer Kelsea Ballerini wore them on stage while performing at a festival in Alabama.

ESC: Lucy Hale

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

To emphasize just how versatile the acrylic glasses are, here's Lucy rocking an off-the-shoulder top and black skinny jeans—proving they also perfectly compliment even the most casual of outfits. Try yours this summer with jean shorts, and mix up the color! 

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Then Kelsea chose to wear hers with a glittering silver top and leather hot pants. Clearly, anything goes.

Keep scrolling to check out the exact pair and some similar options!

Shop the Look

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

RumbaTime

Spring Sunglasses, $40

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

ALDO

Shames, $16

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

PrettyLittleThing

Black Frame Blue Mirror Lens Wayfarer Sunglasses, $16

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

Topshop

Angular Rimless Aviator Sunglasses, $35

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

BP.

49mm Round Sunglasses, $12

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

PERVERSE

Mae 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $55

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

The Ja-Jo 55mm Round Sunglasses, $165

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

zeroUV

Mono Block Rimless PC Pantone Lens Sunglasses A555, $15

ESC: Colored Sunglasses

Spitfire

Trip Hop 2 55mm Sunglasses, $45

Cute, right?

Talk about stunner shades.

TAGS/ Olivia Palermo , Lucy Hale , Kelsea Ballerini , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
