In true Olivia Palermo fashion the style star has, yet again, expertly paired some incredibly high-end pieces with some low-cost gems (and you'd never be able to tell they weren't designer.)

She attended a show in Paris wearing a feathered, sequin-encrusted Elie Saab jacket and embellished kitten heels then topped off the outfit with her newest accessory obsession: a pair of blue RumbaTime sunglasses—that just so happen to be $40.

And Olivia's not the first celeb to be seen rocking the insanely-affordable lenses, Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale made a coffee run in hers and country singer Kelsea Ballerini wore them on stage while performing at a festival in Alabama.