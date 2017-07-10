Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
In true Olivia Palermo fashion the style star has, yet again, expertly paired some incredibly high-end pieces with some low-cost gems (and you'd never be able to tell they weren't designer.)
She attended a show in Paris wearing a feathered, sequin-encrusted Elie Saab jacket and embellished kitten heels then topped off the outfit with her newest accessory obsession: a pair of blue RumbaTime sunglasses—that just so happen to be $40.
And Olivia's not the first celeb to be seen rocking the insanely-affordable lenses, Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale made a coffee run in hers and country singer Kelsea Ballerini wore them on stage while performing at a festival in Alabama.
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
To emphasize just how versatile the acrylic glasses are, here's Lucy rocking an off-the-shoulder top and black skinny jeans—proving they also perfectly compliment even the most casual of outfits. Try yours this summer with jean shorts, and mix up the color!
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Then Kelsea chose to wear hers with a glittering silver top and leather hot pants. Clearly, anything goes.
Keep scrolling to check out the exact pair and some similar options!
Spring Sunglasses, $40
Shames, $16
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Cute, right?
Talk about stunner shades.