Botched Star Dr. Paul Nassif's Rules for Summer Skin

If there's anyone who knows how to stay beautiful in the summer sun, it's Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif.

The Botched star has taken his practice to a new level, offering his clients a multitude of ways to achieve confidence. "When a patient comes in for a face lift, I can get in there and lift up the deep tissue. But, one thing I cannot fix with surgery or these hands is the skin," he told E! News. Don't worry—there is a non-surgical way to get youthful-looking skin.

According to the doctor, the sun and "oxidative aggressors" (read: harmful particles in the air) are your skin's biggest enemies. You can thank these elements for pre-mature aging, acne and brown spots. And, while many are protecting their face, the neck and décolletage take a biggest hit. Wrinkles in these areas and in the middle of the bust are normally acquired during summer months and last throughout the year.

On the flip side, you can certainly tell when someone protects their skin well. "The celebrities that really protect their skin and look great, whether they're wearing makeup or not, are Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Alba and Jessica Chastain," he revealed.

Want Hollywood-level summer skin? Keep scrolling for Dr. Nassif's tips for summer skin care!