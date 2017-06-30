Will Ferrell Reveals His Least Favorite Saturday Night Live Sketch

Will Ferrell

Bravo

A Night at the Roxbury. President George W. Bush. The Spartan Cheerleaders. Will Ferrell spent seven years creating memorable characters and sketches on Saturday Night Live from 1996-2002, so when asked to name a favorite sketch on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he just couldn't.

"That's too hard," he told host Andy Cohen.

However, he could name one of his least favorite sketches, which in a way is also one of his favorites.

"I had many, many sketches that died, which I kind of perversely loved," Ferrell, who stars in The House alongside Amy Poehler, said. "I'll say my least was one where I dressed up as Gabe Kaplan from Welcome Back, Kotter, and I worked in an insurance agency, and he was a client."

Ferrell's character dressed like the star of the classic sitcom and was his biggest fan.

"The day he visited and nobody told me he came. So, I was really sad in the break room, dressed as Gabe Kaplan, and I was overhearing this conversation like, ‘He was so nice,' and I was like, ‘Who you guys talking about?' ‘Oh Gabe Kaplan was here.' ‘You guys! I cultivate my look to look like him!'"

Not familiar with the sketch? Because according to Ferrell,  "It got zero laughs."

The House is in theaters now. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

