A Night at the Roxbury. President George W. Bush. The Spartan Cheerleaders. Will Ferrell spent seven years creating memorable characters and sketches on Saturday Night Live from 1996-2002, so when asked to name a favorite sketch on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he just couldn't.

"That's too hard," he told host Andy Cohen.

However, he could name one of his least favorite sketches, which in a way is also one of his favorites.