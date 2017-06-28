As for the pop star, she's willing to jump back in the saddle with her ex-flames. While talking to James Corden during her YouTube live stream, Katy admitted, "They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"

The "Witness" songstress and Mayer dated on and off for about three years up until 2015. And while the singer-songwriter says he's in a much better place now, that doesn't mean their relationship doesn't still inspire his music.

In fact, Mayer's "Still Feel Like Your Man" is about Katy. He told the New York Times, "Who else would I be thinking about?"

"And by the way," he added, "it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people."