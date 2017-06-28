Fitness Star Jackie Warner Reaches Plea Deal in DUI and Assault Case

Jackie Warner isn't sweating her legal troubles anymore.
E! News can confirm the fitness guru accepted a plea deal in the court case stemming from February's DUI arrest. As previously reported, Warner was charged with felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run, all of which were dismissed Wednesday.
Authorities apprehended the former Bravo personality after crashing her car into a pole in Los Angeles, which then rolled back and hit a police car. No one suffered injuries as a result, and the West Los Angeles Sheriff's Department described Jackie as "compliant with officials" on the scene.
TMZ, who was first to report the news, says the health guru pled no contest to a lesser "wet reckless" charge.
The 48-year-old will be on informal probation for two years, be required to attend an alcohol education course and pay a fine.
At the time of her arraignment, Warner's attorney, Shawn Holley, told TMZ, "We have letters and reports from Jackie's doctors which prove a long history of insomnia and which strongly support our contention that Jackie was driving unconscious after taking Ambien, which had been prescribed to her."
Her legal representative also argued that because Warner stopped into a convenience store to purchase ice cream without wearing pants prior to her arrest, she was sleep driving and not in a sound state of mind.
Warner took to Instagram in March with a message for her fans: "Thank you guys for all of your love & support during this time. It means the world to me." She has yet to comment publicly on the plea deal.