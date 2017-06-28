Fitness Star Jackie Warner Reaches Plea Deal in DUI and Assault Case

Jackie Warner isn't sweating her legal troubles anymore.

E! News can confirm the fitness guru accepted a plea deal in the court case stemming from February's DUI arrest. As previously reported, Warner was charged with felony assault on a police officer, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor hit-and-run, all of which were dismissed Wednesday.

Authorities apprehended the former Bravo personality after crashing her car into a pole in Los Angeles, which then rolled back and hit a police car. No one suffered injuries as a result, and the West Los Angeles Sheriff's Department described Jackie as "compliant with officials" on the scene.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, says the health guru pled no contest to a lesser "wet reckless" charge.