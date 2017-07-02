Busted boobs, begone!

Thanks to Dr. Terry Dubrow, his two patients Dana and Melissa walked away from Sunday's all-new episode of Botched with the breasts of their dreams after experiencing medical nightmares.

Melissa's boobs had been completely lopsided after a bad procedure, while Dana's became totally collapsed because of a condition called capsular contracture. Luckily, all those problems disappeared once Dr. Dubrow worked his magic!

Meanwhile, transgender model Shauna Brooks met with the doctors in the hopes of fixing her inflamed cheeks after pumping them with silicone injections and then undergoing facial feminization surgery in Thailand!