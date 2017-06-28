Pippa Middleton Wore the Same Shoe 4 Times—in a Row

Pippa Middleton

INSTARimages.com

Looks like Pippa Middleton has a new love, and it's not James Mathews.

The newlywed is back from her honeymoon wearing a familiar set of footwear: a $172 pair of Castañer canvas wedge espadrilles.

Where do we recognize the exact shoe from? Well it's come to our attention that Pippa's actually been wearing them for four weeks straight. (Yes, really.) They've followed her through French Polynesia then Australia and now back home in England.

Could these lace-up espadrilles be the world's most versatile shoe? That's debatable, but the style star's definitely making a good case for them.

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Arrivals

She's dressed them down in skinny jeans, dressed them up in gorgeous striped dresses and crafted an outfit somewhere in the middle when she paired the floral Sandro number in the above shot with a black sweater and oversized bag.

Keep scrolling and see for yourself! Then shop some of our similar shoe picks.

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews

DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Ladylike Attire

Pippa's looking extra ladylike in this striped Kate Spade dress—proving espadrilles can compliment a more polished look while still being casual enough for vacation.

Pippa Middleton

Media-Mode/Splash News

Uber Casual

Here she is pairing the sandals with a ruffled Orla Kiely top, blue skinny jeans and SensiStudio tote. It's the perfect weekend look, though you might want to consider ditching those long sleeves in the summertime!

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews

Backgrid AU/BACKGRID

Vacation Mode

Wearing the same SensiStudio tote, she's swapped ultra-feminine style (although the dress' silhouette is still very femme) for a semi-menswear-inspired Maje shirt dress kind of ensemble.

Article continues below

ESC: Espadrilles

H&M

Espadrilles with Lacing, $30

ESC: Espadrilles

Topshop

Waves Espadrille Wedge Heels Sandals, $68

ESC: Espadrilles

Zara

Lace-Up Fabric Espadrilles, Was: $70, Now: $36

Article continues below

ESC: Espadrilles

Soludos

Lace-Up Leather Espadrilles, Was: $79, Now: $48

ESC: Espadrilles

Paloma Barceló

Anita Lace-Up Leather Espadrille Sandals, Was: $240, Now: $132

ESC: Espadrilles

Steve Madden

Rosette Ankle Wrap Espadrille Flat, $80

Article continues below

ESC: Espadrilles

Tory Burch

Platform Espadrilles, Was: $428, Now: $257

ESC: Espadrilles

Splendid

Jody Ankle Tie Espadrille, Was: $88, Now: $62

ESC: Espadrilles

Madewell

Soludos Espadrille Sandals in Patchwork Denim, $65

Article continues below

ESC: Espadrilles

Iris and Ink

Lace-Up Suede and Leather Espadrilles, Was: $100, Now: $50

So, wearing the same shoe four times in a row...fashion do or fashion don't? 

Let us know in the comments below!

