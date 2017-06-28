INSTARimages.com
Looks like Pippa Middleton has a new love, and it's not James Mathews.
The newlywed is back from her honeymoon wearing a familiar set of footwear: a $172 pair of Castañer canvas wedge espadrilles.
Where do we recognize the exact shoe from? Well it's come to our attention that Pippa's actually been wearing them for four weeks straight. (Yes, really.) They've followed her through French Polynesia then Australia and now back home in England.
Could these lace-up espadrilles be the world's most versatile shoe? That's debatable, but the style star's definitely making a good case for them.
She's dressed them down in skinny jeans, dressed them up in gorgeous striped dresses and crafted an outfit somewhere in the middle when she paired the floral Sandro number in the above shot with a black sweater and oversized bag.
Keep scrolling and see for yourself! Then shop some of our similar shoe picks.
DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Pippa's looking extra ladylike in this striped Kate Spade dress—proving espadrilles can compliment a more polished look while still being casual enough for vacation.
Media-Mode/Splash News
Here she is pairing the sandals with a ruffled Orla Kiely top, blue skinny jeans and SensiStudio tote. It's the perfect weekend look, though you might want to consider ditching those long sleeves in the summertime!
Backgrid AU/BACKGRID
Wearing the same SensiStudio tote, she's swapped ultra-feminine style (although the dress' silhouette is still very femme) for a semi-menswear-inspired Maje shirt dress kind of ensemble.
So, wearing the same shoe four times in a row...fashion do or fashion don't?
Let us know in the comments below!