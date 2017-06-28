Looks like Pippa Middleton has a new love, and it's not James Mathews.

The newlywed is back from her honeymoon wearing a familiar set of footwear: a $172 pair of Castañer canvas wedge espadrilles.

Where do we recognize the exact shoe from? Well it's come to our attention that Pippa's actually been wearing them for four weeks straight. (Yes, really.) They've followed her through French Polynesia then Australia and now back home in England.

Could these lace-up espadrilles be the world's most versatile shoe? That's debatable, but the style star's definitely making a good case for them.