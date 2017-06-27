Is Gigi Hadid Bringing Back the Tube Top?

Britney Spears, 'N Sync, the Spice Girls and tube tops. That's how your childhood went, right?

If you were born in or grew up around the '90s, there's no doubt you have fond memories of wearing the tight-fitting strapless top (made of stretchy material) to school dances, play dates, birthday parties, you name it. Bet it's been a while since you've seen one.

That's what makes Gigi Hadid's gilded top so rare—and we'd be lying if we said we're mad about its potential comeback. Chokers had their moment, slip dresses haven't gone anywhere...even Kristin Cavallari's Laguna Beach-era Steve Madden sandals had their 2017 moment in the spotlight!

So, really, it's about time.